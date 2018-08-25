Greek Fest underway in Central Fresno

Get ready to say Opa! Fresno's beloved Greek Fest is underway and going on through Sunday.For a 58th year, you can enjoy traditional Greek food, music, and dancing at the Greek Orthodox Church of Saint George on Orchard Street."Please, every yaya and a few papu's that means Grandfather wants you to come down here and taste their food. We make it as close to home as possible as family friendly as possible and try to bring in whatever age range we have," said Father Jim Pappas.Organizers are expecting more than 30,000 people to attend during the three-day span of the festival.Tickets are available for $6. Seniors and children are free.The entertainment goes on until midnight. On Sunday you can join in on the fun from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.