Halloween Events across Central California

Pumpkin Patches
Simonian Farms
Time: 9:00AM-6:00PM
Location: 2629 S Clovis Ave, Fresno 93725
Contact: 559-237-2294
Event Info: Pumpkins galore, carnival games, hay rides, corn maze, kiddo haunted caboose, and a variety of Fall fruit and Halloween treats!
For more information, click here.
Pumpkin King Pumpkin Patch
Time: 9:00AM-9:00PM M-F, 9:00AM-9:00PM Saturday & Sunday
Location: 100 W Shaw Ave, Fresno, 93704
Contact: 559-240-5516
Event Info: Pumpkin patch, pony rides, bounce house, straw bale maze, face painting, and professional photography.
For more information, click here.
Billy Bob Hobb's Pumpkin Patch
Time: October 26-27, 10:00AM-5:00PM
Location: 14265 E. Goodfellow, Sanger 93657
Contact: 559-356-3962
Event Info: Pumpkin patch, music, photo opps, corn kernel pit, children's entertainment, straw bale maze, and hayrides.
For more information, click here.
Hillcrest Farm
Time: October 26-27, 10:00AM-5:00PM
Location: 6943 S Reed Ave, Reedley, 93654
Contact: 559-638-2762
Event Info: Pumpkin patch, train rides, hot food and snow cones, natural trail and playhouse areas.
For more information, click here.
Planet Pumpkin
Time: 9:00AM-10:00PM M-F, 9:00AM-10:00PM Saturday & Sunday
Location: 640 E Nees Ave, Fresno 93720
Contact: 559-347-7500
Event Info: Pumpkin patch, food, rides, and DJ dance parties Friday and Saturday nights.
For more information, click here.
Grove of Old Town Clovis
Time: 10:00AM-10:00PM
Location: 841 Clovis Ave, Clovis 93612
Contact: 559-203-0346
Event Info: Locally grown pumpkins, $1 rides, local live music.
For more information, click here.
Historic Cobb Ranch
Time: 3:00PM-9:00PM M-F, 11:00AM-9:00PM Saturday & Sunday
Location: 8805 CA-41, Fresno, CA 93720
Contact: 559-439-0606
Event Info: Largest pick-your-own pumpkin patch in the Fresno-Madera area!
For more information, click here.
Events
Thursday, October 24-26
Event name: The Haunted Yard-A 3-Night Spooktacular event for all!
Time: Thursday, Oct. 24th: 5:00PM-7:00PM, Friday, Oct. 25: 6:00PM-7:00PM, & Saturday, Oct. 26 6:00PM-9:00PM
Location: Ted C. Wills Community Center 770 N San Pablo Ave, Fresno, CA 93728
Event Info: Come and enjoy the thrills & chills of THE HAUNTED YARD at Ted C. Wills Community Center during this spooky Halloween season! The Haunted Yard Tours also provides a family-friendly environment called "The Chicken Coup" that includes carnival games, candy, arts & crafts, and much more!
For more information, click here.
Saturday, October 26th
Event name: Oxotic Trunk or Treat
Time: 5:00PM-9:00PM
Location: Oxotic of Fresno, 706 W Herndon Ave, Fresno, CA 93650
Event Info: We have our car show at Oxotic Fresno on October 26th from 5-9pm and the trunk or treat will be from 6-7pm. Costumes are welcome and it's free admission so just bring your bags for some candy! We will be having a raffle for a 15-mile drive at the event so be on the lookout!
For more information, click here.
Event name: 2nd Annual Truck or Treat
Time: 6:00PM-8:00PM
Location: CheerForce Central Valley 48 E. Herndon Ave Fresno CA 93650
Event Info: Join us or our second annual Trunk or Treat here at the CheerForce gym! We have food trucks, decorated trunks giving out candy and fun games to play!
For more information, click here.
Event name: Dia De Los Muertos
Time: 6:00PM-10:00PM
Location: Meux Home Museum, 1007 R street, Fresno CA 93721
Event Info: Community event. Shop with your favorite vendors, handmade items and retail. Tarot readers , stones and crystals ,music, performers, food and fun. Kid friendly.
For more information, click here.
Event name: 2019 Fresno Haunted Mansion Halloween Party
Time: 8:00PM-2:00AM
Location: The Standard 9455 N Fort Washington Rd, Fresno, CA 93730
Event Info: Outdoor/Indoor Halloween Party with costume contest.
For more information, click here.
Wednesday, October 30th
Event name: Trunk or Treat
Time: 5:00PM-7:00PM
Location: Merced St & 2nd St in Fowler
Contact: 559-834-5486
Event Info: Fowler's Farmers Market is hosting a Trunk or Treat even for kids. The event will have food, music, and a photo area. The event is next to Panzak Park.
For more information, click here.
Event name: Well-O-Ween
Time: 5:30-7: 30 PM
Location: Fresno Building Healthy Communities 4991 E. McKinley Ave Suite 107, Fresno CA 93727
Event Info: Join Fresno Building Healthy Communities for the third annual Well-O-Ween event. Well-O-Ween is a safe and healthy event for little ghouls and goblins - and children and families. There will be games, healthy treats, community resources, and even a haunted house!
For more information, click here.
Thursday, October 31st
Event name: Northpointe Trunk or Treat
Time: 6:00PM-8:30PM
Location: NorthPointe Community Church, 4625 W Palo Alto Ave, Fresno 93722
Contact: 559-276-2300
Event Info: Trunk or Treat is a FREE event for families to dress up, eat candy, and enjoy bounce houses and games. You can also plan to enjoy dinner as we'll have hot dogs, pizza, nachos, and other tasty treats available for a minimal cost. Rain or Shine, we'll be here waiting for all the superheroes and princesses to show up for a great time!
For more information, click here.
Event name: Sonrise Trunk or Treat
Time: 6:00PM-8:00PM
Location: Sonrise Church, 3105 Locan Ave, Clovis 93619
Contact: 559-291-5437
For more information, click here.
Event name: Truck or Treat at Refinery West McKinley
Time: 6:30PM-9:00PM
Location: Refinery West Mckinley 3014 W. McKinley Ave Fresno CA 93722
Event Info: We're so excited to once again host this awesome family fun event.
All children must be accompanied by an adult.
For more information, click here.
Event name: Halloween Trunk or Treat Circus
Time: 6:00PM-8:00PM
Location: Friends Community Church 5688 N 1st st, Fresno, CA 93710
Event Info: A free circus-themed trunk-or-treat event for our Fresno community.
For more information, click here.
Events
Thursday, October 24th
Event name: Pumpkin Painting Party
Time: 5:30PM-7:30PM
Location: John Wells Youth Center, 701 East 5th Street, Madera, California 93638
Event Info: Skip the knife, save a pumpkin. We will have paint, glitter, sequins, stencils, hot glue guns, and more available for you to decorate your pumpkins! You will need to bring your own pumpkin.
For more information, click here.
Event name: Kids Halloween Spooktacular
Time: 2:00PM-4:00PM
Location: Oakhurst Public Library, 49044 Civic Cir, Oakhurst, CA 93644
Event Info: Games, prices, crafts and giveaways!
For more information, click here.
Friday, October 25th
Event name: Pan Am Halloween Carnival
Time: 5:30PM-8:30PM
Location: Pan American Community Center 703 Sherwood Way, Madera, CA 93638
Event Info: Join us for our annual Halloween Carnival! This event is open to the public and is FREE to attend! We will have Family Games, Crafts, Face Painting, and more.
For more information, click here.
Event name: 6th Annual Halloween Bash
Time: 7:00PM-11:00PM
Location: San Joaquin Winery, 21821 Ave 16, Madera 93637
Event Info: Come enjoy our 6th Annual Halloween Bash with us this year with The Valley Cats as our featured Band! El Premio Mayor Taco Truck on-site for purchase and there's going to be a costume contest!
For more information, click here.
Saturday, October 26th
Event name: Bass Lake Halloween Carnival
Time: 12:30PM-5:30PM
Location: Pines Village Park, 54432 Road 432, Bass Lake, 93604
Event Info: Photo booths, trick or treat in the village, bounce houses and slides, face paintings, carnival games, costume contests, beer tastings, and craft fair.
For more information, click here.
Event name: Trunk Or Treat
Time: 5:00PM-7:00PM
Location: Chowchilla-Madera County Fair, 1000 S 3rd St, Chowchilla, 93610
Event Info: Ages 2-12 can trick or treat at each decorated vehicle and have a fun time in one spot.
For more information, click here.
Event name: Tarantula Festival
Time: 10:30AM-6:00PM
Location: 35300 Hwy 41, Coarsegold 93614
Contact: 559-683-3900
Event Info: Pumpkin decorating, pizza eating contest, kids costume contest, Trick or Treat parade, and more!
For more information, click here.
Event name: Madera Classic Car's Trunk or Treat
Time: 6:00AM-8:00PM
Location: Madera Home Depot, 2155 N. Schnoor Ave, Madera CA 93637
Event Info: Wear your custom, there will be candy, activities and games.
For more information, click here.
Thursday, October 31st
Event name: Trunk or Treat
Time: 5:00AM-8:00PM
Location: Las Patronaz Bar, 21153 Rd 600 STE D, Madera CA 93638
Event Info: Sunny's Market and Las Patronaz Bar would like to invite you to our 2nd Trunk Or Treat.
For more information, click here.
Pumpkin Patches
Vista Ranch
Time: 9:00AM-6:00PM
Location: 7326 East Hwy 140, Merced 95340
Contact: 209-722-8200
Event Info: Pumpkin patch, picnic tables, corn trail and outdoor games, specialty pumpkins and squashes.
For more information, click here.
Hunter Farms Pumpkin Patch of Atwater
Time: 11:00AM-Dusk M-F, 10:00AM-Dusk Saturday & Sunday
Location: 2985 N Southern Pacific Ave, Atwater 95301
Contact: 209-394-4444
Event Info: Pumpkin patch, hay rides, corn maze, bounce houses, hay mazes, and more.
For more information, click here.
U-Pick Pumpkin Patch
Time: October 26-27, 11:00AM-5:00PM
Location: Merced College Agriculture, 3600 M St, Merced 95340
Contact: NA
Event Info: Pick-your-own pumpkin patch hosted by Merced College
For more information, click here.
Events
Wednesday, October 23rd
Event name: Merced FFA Fall Festival
Time: 5:00PM
Location: Merced High School, 205 W Olive Ave Merced, CA.
For more information, click here.
Friday, October 25th
Event name: Halloween Dance
Time: 6:00PM-9:00PM
Location: Merced Senior Community Center, 15th & O St Merced, CA.
Event info: This free event is for individuals of all ages with special needs and for their families. There will be free prizes given away, as well as free refreshments and drinks! Sponsored by Merced County Parks and Recreation with help from City of Merced Parks and Community services.
For more information, click here.
Event name: Zoo Boo
Time: 6:00PM-8:30PM
Location: Applegate Park Zoo, 1045 W 25th St, Merced 95340
Contact: Applegate Park Zoo
Event Info: Trick or treating for all ages. Music and Mini Kiwins Carnival on site. $2 entrance but free for kids under 3.
For more information, click here.
Saturday, October 26th
Event name: LGBTQ+ Kids' Halloween Carnival
Time: 5:00PM-7:30PM
Location: United Methodist Church, 899 Yosemite Pkwy, Merced, CA.
Event Info: The Carnival will be hosted by Merced LGBTQ+ Alliance. There will be bounce houses, costume performances, group games, and other activities.
For more information, click here.
Event name: #MercedCruiseNight Truck or Treat
Time: 5:00PM-9:00PM
Location: Main Street Merced, CA.
Event Info: The 2nd annual trunk or treat event will take place in downtown Merced. Feel free to bring your cars, trucks, and bikes.
For more information, click here.
Thursday, October 31st
Event name: Trunk or Treat
Time: 5:00PM-8:00PM
Location: First Baptist Church of Atwater, 1683 5th St, Atwater CA
Contact: 209-358-3545
Event Info: Games, bounce houses, candy and hot dogs!
For more information, click here.
Event name: Trunk or Treat
Time: 6:00PM-8:00PM
Location: Christian Life Center of Merced 650 E. Olive Ave, Merced CA 95340
Event Info: The Annual harvest carnival for all families!
For more information, click here.
Event name: Trunk or Treat Fall Fest 2019
Time: 5:30PM-7:30PM
Location: Gateway Community Church, 353 E Donna Drive, Merced CA 95340
Event Info: Free carnival games, trunk or treating, bounce houses, and more! Get some candy, win some prizes and connect with neighbors. Bring the whole family!
For more information, click here.
Event name: 1st Annual Harvest Block Party
Time: 5:00PM-9:00PM
Location: 4 Life International Center, 928 W Main St, Merced CA 95340
Event Info: Join us on October 31st for our Harvest Block Party. This is a fun filled evening for the community with: Cake Walk, live DJ, carnival games, costume contest, and food booths
For more information, click here.
Pumpkin Patches
Jerseydale Ranch Pumpkin Patch
Time: 10:00AM-6:00PM daily
Location: 6584 Jerseydale Rd, Mariposa, CA 95338
Contact: 209-966-7490
Event Info: Come pick out your own pumpkin!
For more information, click here.
Events
Thursday, October 31st
Event name: Halloween Trunk or Treat
Time: 4:30PM-7:30PM
Location: Mariposa County Courthouse, 5088 Bullion St, Mariposa 95338
Event Info: 6th annual trunk or treat. There will also be a contest for the "Best Decorated" trunk.
For more information, click here.
Events
Friday, October 25th
Event name: Halloween Magic Tricks or Treats
Time: 5:00PM-8:30PM
Location: Pioneer Elementary, 8810 14th Ave, Hanford, CA 93230
Event info: PEPTC is hosting a Halloween Family Night! Join us for dinner and an entertaining show of mystery, illusions, and Halloween Magic. End the night with trunk or treating!
For more information, click here.
Saturday, October 26th
Event name: KARR's Trunk or Treat
Time: 5:00PM-7:30PM
Location: Wienerschnitzel, 807 W. Lacey Blvd, Hanford
Contact: 559-584-9769
Event Info: Classic cars hosting a trunk or treat. Free for trick-or-treaters.
For more information, click here.
Event name: 2019 Fall Festival
Time: 2:00PM-5:00PM
Location: Hanford Post Acute, 1007 W. Lacey Blvd, Hanford, CA 93230
Event Info: Games and prizes for the kids, contests, live music, line dancing, vendors and more!
For more information, click here.
Sunday, October 27th
Event name: 3rd Annual Fall Festival Civic Auditorium Grounds
Time: 1:00PM-4:00PM
Location: Hanford Parks & Recreation, 321 Douty St, Suite B, Hanford, CA 93230
Event Info: The 3rd Annual Fall Festival will take place on the Hanford Civic Auditorium grounds Sunday, October 27th. Kids $1 wristbands will be available for sale at the Hanford Parks and Recreation office located at 321 N. Douty Street (Suite B) October 1st. Fee includes bounce houses, train, fire truck and carousel rides and one free visit with a candy treat in the kids friendly haunted maze.
For more information, click here.
Thursday, October 31st
Event name: Halloween Party at the Market
Time: 5:30PM-9:00PM
Location: Irwin & Seventh St, Hanford 93230
Event Info: It's HALLOWEEN at Thursday Night Market Place sponsored by Family HealthCare Network. TRICK OR TREAT from 5:30 pm to 7:00 pm and participate in our costume contest! Family HealthCare Network is hosting their annual Harvest Festival in Civic Park during the market! This is a costume party for all ages and there will be BIG PRIZES! Best group costume, best adult costume, best kid's costume and more! The kiddos can enjoy trick or treating throughout downtown Hanford. Last year we had thousands of kiddos trick or treat so we will be ready for you this year with tricks and treats for everyone! The Purple Ones, a Prince Tribute band will be performing on the Courthouse Stage! This is the last Thursday Night Market Place of the season and we are going BIG! The party starts at 5:30 p.m. and we hope to see you there!
For more information, click here.
Pumpkin Patches
Hannegan's Harvest
Time: 10:00AM-9:00PM Sunday-Thursday & 9:00AM-10:00PM Friday-Saturday
Location: 2227 E Noble Ave, Visalia 93292
Contact: 559-310-3560
Event Info: Pumpkin and gourd patch, face painting, train rides, haunted train ride, basketball and baseball, bounce houses and obstacle courses, and more.
For more information, click here.
Vossler Farms Pumpkin Patch & Corn Maze
Time: 10:00AM-7:00PM Monday & Tuesday, 10:00AM-9:00PM Wednesday & Thursday, 10:00AM-10:00PM Friday & Saturday, 12:00PM-9:00PM Sunday. Corn Maze is open Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 5:00PM-closing, and Saturday & Sunday 12:00PM-closing.
Location: 26773 S Mooney Blvd, Visalia, CA 93277
Contact: 559-909-5929
Event Info: Pumpkin patch, train rides, hay rides, corn maze, and haunted trail.
For more information, click here.
Events
Friday, October 25th
Event name: 2nd Annual Halloween Pub Crawl
Time: 5:30PM-10:00PM
Location: Downtown Visalia, Visalia, CA
Event info: : The time to eat drink and be scary is upon us at Hanford's Halloween Pub Crawl. Costumes are encouraged and prize(s) will be awarded! We have wicked good specials on boo-ze and food!
For more information, click here.
Saturday, October 26th
Event name: Halloween Party at the Ballpark
Time: 6:00PM-9:00PM
Location: Visalia Rawhide, 300 N Giddings St, Visalia, CA
Event Info: Come out from 6:00pm-9:00pm to the ballpark and enjoy and fun night of dancing, specialty cocktails, and costume contests with cash prizes! There is no cost to come, but it is a 21+ event. Happy Spooky Season!
For more information, click here.
Thursday, October 31st
Event name: Village Halloween
Time: 3:00PM-6:00PM
Location: ImagineU Interactive Children's Museum, 219 N Tipton St, Visalia 93292
Contact: 559-733-5975
Event Info: Village Halloween is a family fun free event, offering a safe a fun place for our imagineers to trick or treat. First 1500 guests will receive a halloween trick or treat bag.
For more information, click here.
Event name: COS Student Senate Halloween Carnival
Time: 10:00AM-1:00PM
Location: College of the Sequoias, 915 S Mooney Blvd, Visalia, CA 93277
Event info: Join Student Senate in the quad on the Visalia campus on October 31st for a Halloween Carnival from 10am-1pm. Enjoy food, music, games and meet/greet with student clubs!
For more information, click here.
Pumpkin patch map: