Halloween Events across Central California

Time: 9:00AM-6:00PMLocation: 2629 S Clovis Ave, Fresno 93725Contact: 559-237-2294Event Info: Pumpkins galore, carnival games, hay rides, corn maze, kiddo haunted caboose, and a variety of Fall fruit and Halloween treats!Time: 9:00AM-9:00PM M-F, 9:00AM-9:00PM Saturday & SundayLocation: 100 W Shaw Ave, Fresno, 93704Contact: 559-240-5516Website:Event Info: Pumpkin patch, pony rides, bounce house, straw bale maze, face painting, and professional photography.Time: October 26-27, 10:00AM-5:00PMLocation: 14265 E. Goodfellow, Sanger 93657Contact: 559-356-3962Event Info: Pumpkin patch, music, photo opps, corn kernel pit, children's entertainment, straw bale maze, and hayrides.Time: October 26-27, 10:00AM-5:00PMLocation: 6943 S Reed Ave, Reedley, 93654Contact: 559-638-2762Event Info: Pumpkin patch, train rides, hot food and snow cones, natural trail and playhouse areas.Time: 9:00AM-10:00PM M-F, 9:00AM-10:00PM Saturday & SundayLocation: 640 E Nees Ave, Fresno 93720Contact: 559-347-7500Event Info: Pumpkin patch, food, rides, and DJ dance parties Friday and Saturday nights.Time: 10:00AM-10:00PMLocation: 841 Clovis Ave, Clovis 93612Contact: 559-203-0346Event Info: Locally grown pumpkins, $1 rides, local live music.Time: 3:00PM-9:00PM M-F, 11:00AM-9:00PM Saturday & SundayLocation: 8805 CA-41, Fresno, CA 93720Contact: 559-439-0606Event Info: Largest pick-your-own pumpkin patch in the Fresno-Madera area!Event name: The Haunted Yard-A 3-Night Spooktacular event for all!Time: Thursday, Oct. 24th: 5:00PM-7:00PM, Friday, Oct. 25: 6:00PM-7:00PM, & Saturday, Oct. 26 6:00PM-9:00PMLocation: Ted C. Wills Community Center 770 N San Pablo Ave, Fresno, CA 93728Event Info: Come and enjoy the thrills & chills of THE HAUNTED YARD at Ted C. Wills Community Center during this spooky Halloween season! The Haunted Yard Tours also provides a family-friendly environment called "The Chicken Coup" that includes carnival games, candy, arts & crafts, and much more!Event name: Oxotic Trunk or TreatTime: 5:00PM-9:00PMLocation: Oxotic of Fresno, 706 W Herndon Ave, Fresno, CA 93650Event Info: We have our car show at Oxotic Fresno on October 26th from 5-9pm and the trunk or treat will be from 6-7pm. Costumes are welcome and it's free admission so just bring your bags for some candy! We will be having a raffle for a 15-mile drive at the event so be on the lookout!Event name: 2nd Annual Truck or TreatTime: 6:00PM-8:00PMLocation: CheerForce Central Valley 48 E. Herndon Ave Fresno CA 93650Event Info: Join us or our second annual Trunk or Treat here at the CheerForce gym! We have food trucks, decorated trunks giving out candy and fun games to play!Event name: Dia De Los MuertosTime: 6:00PM-10:00PMLocation: Meux Home Museum, 1007 R street, Fresno CA 93721Event Info: Community event. Shop with your favorite vendors, handmade items and retail. Tarot readers , stones and crystals ,music, performers, food and fun. Kid friendly.Event name: 2019 Fresno Haunted Mansion Halloween PartyTime: 8:00PM-2:00AMLocation: The Standard 9455 N Fort Washington Rd, Fresno, CA 93730Event Info: Outdoor/Indoor Halloween Party with costume contest.Event name: Trunk or TreatTime: 5:00PM-7:00PMLocation: Merced St & 2nd St in FowlerContact: 559-834-5486Event Info: Fowler's Farmers Market is hosting a Trunk or Treat even for kids. The event will have food, music, and a photo area. The event is next to Panzak Park.Event name: Well-O-WeenTime: 5:30-7: 30 PMLocation: Fresno Building Healthy Communities 4991 E. McKinley Ave Suite 107, Fresno CA 93727Event Info: Join Fresno Building Healthy Communities for the third annual Well-O-Ween event. Well-O-Ween is a safe and healthy event for little ghouls and goblins - and children and families. There will be games, healthy treats, community resources, and even a haunted house!Event name: Northpointe Trunk or TreatTime: 6:00PM-8:30PMLocation: NorthPointe Community Church, 4625 W Palo Alto Ave, Fresno 93722Contact: 559-276-2300Event Info: Trunk or Treat is a FREE event for families to dress up, eat candy, and enjoy bounce houses and games. You can also plan to enjoy dinner as we'll have hot dogs, pizza, nachos, and other tasty treats available for a minimal cost. Rain or Shine, we'll be here waiting for all the superheroes and princesses to show up for a great time!Event name: Sonrise Trunk or TreatTime: 6:00PM-8:00PMLocation: Sonrise Church, 3105 Locan Ave, Clovis 93619Contact: 559-291-5437Event name: Truck or Treat at Refinery West McKinleyTime: 6:30PM-9:00PMLocation: Refinery West Mckinley 3014 W. McKinley Ave Fresno CA 93722Event Info: We're so excited to once again host this awesome family fun event.All children must be accompanied by an adult.Event name: Halloween Trunk or Treat CircusTime: 6:00PM-8:00PMLocation: Friends Community Church 5688 N 1st st, Fresno, CA 93710Event Info: A free circus-themed trunk-or-treat event for our Fresno community.Event name: Pumpkin Painting PartyTime: 5:30PM-7:30PMLocation: John Wells Youth Center, 701 East 5th Street, Madera, California 93638Event Info: Skip the knife, save a pumpkin. We will have paint, glitter, sequins, stencils, hot glue guns, and more available for you to decorate your pumpkins! You will need to bring your own pumpkin.Event name: Kids Halloween SpooktacularTime: 2:00PM-4:00PMLocation: Oakhurst Public Library, 49044 Civic Cir, Oakhurst, CA 93644Event Info: Games, prices, crafts and giveaways!Event name: Pan Am Halloween CarnivalTime: 5:30PM-8:30PMLocation: Pan American Community Center 703 Sherwood Way, Madera, CA 93638Event Info: Join us for our annual Halloween Carnival! This event is open to the public and is FREE to attend! We will have Family Games, Crafts, Face Painting, and more.Event name: 6th Annual Halloween BashTime: 7:00PM-11:00PMLocation: San Joaquin Winery, 21821 Ave 16, Madera 93637Event Info: Come enjoy our 6th Annual Halloween Bash with us this year with The Valley Cats as our featured Band! El Premio Mayor Taco Truck on-site for purchase and there's going to be a costume contest!Event name: Bass Lake Halloween CarnivalTime: 12:30PM-5:30PMLocation: Pines Village Park, 54432 Road 432, Bass Lake, 93604Event Info: Photo booths, trick or treat in the village, bounce houses and slides, face paintings, carnival games, costume contests, beer tastings, and craft fair.Event name: Trunk Or TreatTime: 5:00PM-7:00PMLocation: Chowchilla-Madera County Fair, 1000 S 3rd St, Chowchilla, 93610Event Info: Ages 2-12 can trick or treat at each decorated vehicle and have a fun time in one spot.Event name: Tarantula FestivalTime: 10:30AM-6:00PMLocation: 35300 Hwy 41, Coarsegold 93614Contact: 559-683-3900Website: N/AEvent Info: Pumpkin decorating, pizza eating contest, kids costume contest, Trick or Treat parade, and more!Event name: Madera Classic Car's Trunk or TreatTime: 6:00AM-8:00PMLocation: Madera Home Depot, 2155 N. Schnoor Ave, Madera CA 93637Event Info: Wear your custom, there will be candy, activities and games.Event name: Trunk or TreatTime: 5:00AM-8:00PMLocation: Las Patronaz Bar, 21153 Rd 600 STE D, Madera CA 93638Event Info: Sunny's Market and Las Patronaz Bar would like to invite you to our 2nd Trunk Or Treat.Time: 9:00AM-6:00PMLocation: 7326 East Hwy 140, Merced 95340Contact: 209-722-8200Event Info: Pumpkin patch, picnic tables, corn trail and outdoor games, specialty pumpkins and squashes.Time: 11:00AM-Dusk M-F, 10:00AM-Dusk Saturday & SundayLocation: 2985 N Southern Pacific Ave, Atwater 95301Contact: 209-394-4444Event Info: Pumpkin patch, hay rides, corn maze, bounce houses, hay mazes, and more.Time: October 26-27, 11:00AM-5:00PMLocation: Merced College Agriculture, 3600 M St, Merced 95340Contact: NAEvent Info: Pick-your-own pumpkin patch hosted by Merced CollegeEvent name: Merced FFA Fall FestivalTime: 5:00PMLocation: Merced High School, 205 W Olive Ave Merced, CA.Event name: Halloween DanceTime: 6:00PM-9:00PMLocation: Merced Senior Community Center, 15th & O St Merced, CA.Event info: This free event is for individuals of all ages with special needs and for their families. There will be free prizes given away, as well as free refreshments and drinks! Sponsored by Merced County Parks and Recreation with help from City of Merced Parks and Community services.Event name: Zoo BooTime: 6:00PM-8:30PMLocation: Applegate Park Zoo, 1045 W 25th St, Merced 95340Contact: Applegate Park ZooEvent Info: Trick or treating for all ages. Music and Mini Kiwins Carnival on site. $2 entrance but free for kids under 3.Event name: LGBTQ+ Kids' Halloween CarnivalTime: 5:00PM-7:30PMLocation: United Methodist Church, 899 Yosemite Pkwy, Merced, CA.Event Info: The Carnival will be hosted by Merced LGBTQ+ Alliance. There will be bounce houses, costume performances, group games, and other activities.Event name: #MercedCruiseNight Truck or TreatTime: 5:00PM-9:00PMLocation: Main Street Merced, CA.Event Info: The 2nd annual trunk or treat event will take place in downtown Merced. Feel free to bring your cars, trucks, and bikes.Event name: Trunk or TreatTime: 5:00PM-8:00PMLocation: First Baptist Church of Atwater, 1683 5th St, Atwater CAContact: 209-358-3545Event Info: Games, bounce houses, candy and hot dogs!Event name: Trunk or TreatTime: 6:00PM-8:00PMLocation: Christian Life Center of Merced 650 E. Olive Ave, Merced CA 95340Event Info: The Annual harvest carnival for all families!Event name: Trunk or Treat Fall Fest 2019Time: 5:30PM-7:30PMLocation: Gateway Community Church, 353 E Donna Drive, Merced CA 95340Event Info: Free carnival games, trunk or treating, bounce houses, and more! Get some candy, win some prizes and connect with neighbors. Bring the whole family!Event name: 1st Annual Harvest Block PartyTime: 5:00PM-9:00PMLocation: 4 Life International Center, 928 W Main St, Merced CA 95340Event Info: Join us on October 31st for our Harvest Block Party. This is a fun filled evening for the community with: Cake Walk, live DJ, carnival games, costume contest, and food boothsTime: 10:00AM-6:00PM dailyLocation: 6584 Jerseydale Rd, Mariposa, CA 95338Contact: 209-966-7490Event Info: Come pick out your own pumpkin!Event name: Halloween Trunk or TreatTime: 4:30PM-7:30PMLocation: Mariposa County Courthouse, 5088 Bullion St, Mariposa 95338Event Info: 6th annual trunk or treat. There will also be a contest for the "Best Decorated" trunk.Event name: Halloween Magic Tricks or TreatsTime: 5:00PM-8:30PMLocation: Pioneer Elementary, 8810 14th Ave, Hanford, CA 93230Event info: PEPTC is hosting a Halloween Family Night! Join us for dinner and an entertaining show of mystery, illusions, and Halloween Magic. End the night with trunk or treating!Event name: KARR's Trunk or TreatTime: 5:00PM-7:30PMLocation: Wienerschnitzel, 807 W. Lacey Blvd, HanfordContact: 559-584-9769Event Info: Classic cars hosting a trunk or treat. Free for trick-or-treaters.Event name: 2019 Fall FestivalTime: 2:00PM-5:00PMLocation: Hanford Post Acute, 1007 W. Lacey Blvd, Hanford, CA 93230Event Info: Games and prizes for the kids, contests, live music, line dancing, vendors and more!Event name: 3rd Annual Fall Festival Civic Auditorium GroundsTime: 1:00PM-4:00PMLocation: Hanford Parks & Recreation, 321 Douty St, Suite B, Hanford, CA 93230Event Info: The 3rd Annual Fall Festival will take place on the Hanford Civic Auditorium grounds Sunday, October 27th. Kids $1 wristbands will be available for sale at the Hanford Parks and Recreation office located at 321 N. Douty Street (Suite B) October 1st. Fee includes bounce houses, train, fire truck and carousel rides and one free visit with a candy treat in the kids friendly haunted maze.Event name: Halloween Party at the MarketTime: 5:30PM-9:00PMLocation: Irwin & Seventh St, Hanford 93230Event Info: It's HALLOWEEN at Thursday Night Market Place sponsored by Family HealthCare Network. TRICK OR TREAT from 5:30 pm to 7:00 pm and participate in our costume contest! Family HealthCare Network is hosting their annual Harvest Festival in Civic Park during the market! This is a costume party for all ages and there will be BIG PRIZES! Best group costume, best adult costume, best kid's costume and more! The kiddos can enjoy trick or treating throughout downtown Hanford. Last year we had thousands of kiddos trick or treat so we will be ready for you this year with tricks and treats for everyone! The Purple Ones, a Prince Tribute band will be performing on the Courthouse Stage! This is the last Thursday Night Market Place of the season and we are going BIG! The party starts at 5:30 p.m. and we hope to see you there!Time: 10:00AM-9:00PM Sunday-Thursday & 9:00AM-10:00PM Friday-SaturdayLocation: 2227 E Noble Ave, Visalia 93292Contact: 559-310-3560Event Info: Pumpkin and gourd patch, face painting, train rides, haunted train ride, basketball and baseball, bounce houses and obstacle courses, and more.Time: 10:00AM-7:00PM Monday & Tuesday, 10:00AM-9:00PM Wednesday & Thursday, 10:00AM-10:00PM Friday & Saturday, 12:00PM-9:00PM Sunday. Corn Maze is open Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 5:00PM-closing, and Saturday & Sunday 12:00PM-closing.Location: 26773 S Mooney Blvd, Visalia, CA 93277Contact: 559-909-5929Event Info: Pumpkin patch, train rides, hay rides, corn maze, and haunted trail.Event name: 2nd Annual Halloween Pub CrawlTime: 5:30PM-10:00PMLocation: Downtown Visalia, Visalia, CAEvent info: : The time to eat drink and be scary is upon us at Hanford's Halloween Pub Crawl. Costumes are encouraged and prize(s) will be awarded! We have wicked good specials on boo-ze and food!Event name: Halloween Party at the BallparkTime: 6:00PM-9:00PMLocation: Visalia Rawhide, 300 N Giddings St, Visalia, CAEvent Info: Come out from 6:00pm-9:00pm to the ballpark and enjoy and fun night of dancing, specialty cocktails, and costume contests with cash prizes! There is no cost to come, but it is a 21+ event. Happy Spooky Season!Event name: Village HalloweenTime: 3:00PM-6:00PMLocation: ImagineU Interactive Children's Museum, 219 N Tipton St, Visalia 93292Contact: 559-733-5975Event Info: Village Halloween is a family fun free event, offering a safe a fun place for our imagineers to trick or treat. First 1500 guests will receive a halloween trick or treat bag.Event name: COS Student Senate Halloween CarnivalTime: 10:00AM-1:00PMLocation: College of the Sequoias, 915 S Mooney Blvd, Visalia, CA 93277Event info: Join Student Senate in the quad on the Visalia campus on October 31st for a Halloween Carnival from 10am-1pm. Enjoy food, music, games and meet/greet with student clubs!Pumpkin patch map: