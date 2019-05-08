Community & Events

'Hamilton' coming to Saroyan Theatre for the 2020-2021 season

This still photo shows a scene from the "Hamilton" musical in San Francisco. (KGO-TV)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Lexus Broadway has announced that the Tony-award winning Broadway musical Hamilton will be coming to the Saroyan Theatre for the 2020-2021 season.

Tickets are not on sale yet nor have the dates been released.

Those who are already subscribers to Broadway Across American will be granted first access to Hamilton tickets when they renew their subscription for the 2020-2021 season.

2019-2020 subscribers who renew their subscription for the 2020-2021 season will be guaranteed their tickets for the engagement of Hamilton before tickets become available to the general public.

For more information and to sign up to be notified when new subscription purchases become available, visit BroadwayinFresno.com.
