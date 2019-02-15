We all know someone who has spent time at Valley Children's Hospital. It is the only pediatric hospital between Northern and Southern California.Now you have an opportunity to help the hospital that helps our kids. Take part in Kids Day on Tuesday, March 5, 2019.Approximately 8,000 volunteers will be on street corners throughout the Central Valley selling special editions of the Fresno Bee for just one dollar. Buy a paper and make a difference!Over the past 31 years, Kids Day has raised over $9 million for Valley Children's Hospital.You can also make a $10 donation now through March 5 by texting the word GEORGE to 80077.ABC30 is a proud sponsor and co-founder of Kids Day. Check out special coverage of this fundraiser on air, online and social media. Share your Kids Day photos with us by using #abc30insider on social media.