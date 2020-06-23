community

Kingsburg kids recreation program accepting students for summer

Now that summer is in full swing, many parents may be looking for ways to keep their kids entertained, especially in the heat.
The Kingsburg Summer Recreation Program is now accepting students.

From now until August 14th, kids can take part in planned activities that include swim days at the Crandell Swim Complex, movies and other outdoor activities.

The program is open to little ones all over the Central Valley that are enrolled in transitional kindergarten and up to the 6th grade. Kids do not have to be Kingsburg residents.

Social distancing will be implemented.

"Only limiting ten students per classroom with one instructor. And those will be the same students and same instructor they'll be with throughout the entire summer so that we're not exposing them to large groups," said community services director, Adam Castaneda.

Sixty spots are available, and at least 35 kids are enrolled so far.

The Summer Recreation Program takes place weekdays at Washington Elementary School in Kingsburg.
