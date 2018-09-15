Latino Life: Arte Americas Offers A Chance To Immerse Yourself in Latino Culture

Whether its Dia de Los Muertos altars created by local artists or pieces coming from Mexico, Arte Americas is offering opportunities to immerse yourself in Latino culture.As part of our recognition of Hispanic Heritage Month, Latino Life is taking a closer look at upcoming exhibits at the place known as Casa de la Cultura. Arte Americas Executive Director Frank Delgado appeared on Latino Life with host Graciela Moreno on Thursday, September 13, 2018.He says the current Inolvidable exhibit celebrating El Dia de Los Muertos features altars paying tribute to Phillip Sanchez, Corky Gonzales, Maya Angelou, and many others.Arte will also host a Catrinas and Couture Fashion Show on October 13 featuring the fashions of Eruvey Tapia. Reserve your ticket at (559) 266-2623. Arte also has an exhibition of Purepecha (an indigenous group from Michoacan).Watch the interview for more details and pictures