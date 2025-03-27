GLAAD hosts its 2025 Latine Honors ahead of 36th GLAAD Media Awards

LOS ANGELES, Calif. -- In honor of the 36th GLAAD Media Awards, GLAAD hosted its 2025 Latine Honors event, celebration of LGBTQ Latine leaders in entertainment, advocacy, and journalism, gathering top Spanish-Language and Latine media, along with Latine nominees, at Grandmaster Recorders in Los Angeles ahead of the 36th Annual GLAAD Media Awards which will stream exclusively on Hulu April 12, 2025.

The celebratory evening was hosted by standup comic Roz Hernadez and featured a show stopping live performance from drag superstar Salina EsTitties, presented by Hyundai Motor America.

Our ABC7 Community team spoke with some of the honorees, performers and attendees on the red carpet before the evening kicked off.

GLAAD President & CEO Sarah Kate Ellis shared with us the importance of this program; "This should be the 10the annual, so, we're really excited about doing this work and spotlighting our Spanish language work. It's always been a part of our media awards but also to have this special night to focus on it. This program has been at GLAAD for twenty years, our Spanish language program."

Spanish-Language Special Recognition Awards were presented on-stage to "The Q Agenda" (LatiNation) and "La Verdrag" (Canal Once) for their immeasurable contributions to queer Latine visibility in their sectors of entertainment and news media. This marked the first time GLAAD Media Award honorees have been awarded prior to their respective GLAAD Media Awards ceremony.

Special guests included David Archuleta, Jonathan Burke, Kirstie Diaz, Pixie Dot, Victoria Bazúa, Linda Yvette Chávez, Jordan Gonzalez, Harvey Guillén, Roz Hernandez, Brigitte-Muñoz Liebowitz, Ian Paget, Christine Pike, Vico Ortiz, Johnny Sibilly, Juan Torres-Falcon, Sofia Yepes and more.

We were able to get an exclusive red carpet snippet of David Archuleta's new single, "Crème Brulée'".

Latine Honors was created and produced by GLAAD's Spanish-Language & Latine Media, part of the GLAAD Media Institute, GLAAD's training, consulting, and research division of the organization. The event was powered by: Presenting Sponsors Hornitos Tequila and Hyundai Motor America; Major Sponsors: Gilead Sciences, Inc. and Smirnoff; and Official Sponsor: Delta Air Lines. GLAAD is the world's largest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) media advocacy organization.

For more details, go to:glaad.org/institute/

Stream the 36th GLAAD Media Awards, Saturday, April 12, 2025 exclusively on Hulu.