Latino Life: Central Valley Organizations Receiving Million Dollar Investment

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Latino-led organizations across the valley are getting a financial boost!
Latino Community Foundation is teaming up with The James Irvine Foundation to invest $1 million in 37 Latino-led organizations across the valley over the next year.
Latino Community Foundation CEO Jacqueline Martinez-Garcel sat down with Latino Life host Graciela Moreno on July 18, 2019, shortly after making the announcement at Arte Americas in Downtown Fresno.
Martinez-Garcel says organizations receiving funds include Fresno Barrios Unidos.
Latino Community Foundation has the largest network of Latino philanthropists in the country and has invested millions of dollars in improving the livelihood of Latino families.
It is the only statewide foundation solely focused on investing in Latino youth and families in California.
The Central Valley is home to the largest Latino Giving Circle. More than 65 Members have donated over $265,000 to local Latino organizations.
