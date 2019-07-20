latino life

Latino Life: Central Valley Organizations Receiving Million Dollar Investment

By Aurora Diaz
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Latino-led organizations across the valley are getting a financial boost!

Latino Community Foundation is teaming up with The James Irvine Foundation to invest $1 million in 37 Latino-led organizations across the valley over the next year.

Latino Community Foundation CEO Jacqueline Martinez-Garcel sat down with Latino Life host Graciela Moreno on July 18, 2019, shortly after making the announcement at Arte Americas in Downtown Fresno.

Martinez-Garcel says organizations receiving funds include Fresno Barrios Unidos.

Latino Community Foundation has the largest network of Latino philanthropists in the country and has invested millions of dollars in improving the livelihood of Latino families.

It is the only statewide foundation solely focused on investing in Latino youth and families in California.

The Central Valley is home to the largest Latino Giving Circle. More than 65 Members have donated over $265,000 to local Latino organizations.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsfresnoabc30 communityarte américaslatino lifeinvesting
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
LATINO LIFE
Latino Life: Talking About Pelvic Health
Latino Life: Exploring Energy Supplier Choices
Latino Life: Local Artist Becomes Living Organ Donor
Latino Life: Central California Women's Conference Drawing Inspirational Leaders
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Charges dropped against Father Raul Diaz
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Babies found dead in car; Father tells police he forgot
Cooling centers open in the Central Valley
Dinuba man found guilty of molesting 11-year-old girl multiple times
Suspected cocaine smugglers dump large bags overboard during Coast Guard chase
Show More
Brain-eating amoeba kills swimmer after visit to water park
Man arrested at JFK Airport, accused of trying to join Taliban
Deadly stings from bees, wasps, hornets increase over last 5 years
Vaping may have put 8 teens in hospital, doctors warn
Fresno to extend service hours of FAX buses
More TOP STORIES News