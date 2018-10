EMBED >More News Videos In the four day camp children will learn how to produce, direct, and act in a short film, which they'll be shooting and editing.

Lights, camera, action! CMAC's filmmaking summer camp is right around the corner, giving your child the opportunity to work in front and behind the camera.In the four-day camp, children will learn how to produce, direct, and act in a short film, which they'll be shooting and editing. On the last day of camp, the film will be shown to parents and will also air on CMAC's education channel.