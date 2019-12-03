concert

Lynyrd Skynyrd set to perform at Save Mart Center in March 2020

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Lynyrd Skynyrd is coming to Fresno!

The band will be performing at the Save Mart Center on March, 13 at 7:00 p.m.

This will be a part of the "Last of the Street Survivors Farewell Tour" that will include special guest Travis Tritt.

Lynyrd Skynyrd's career has spanned more than 40 years and includes a catalog of more than 60 albums with more than 30 million units sold.

The Last of the Street Survivors Farewell Tour marks a big moment for generations of fans, as Lynyrd Skynyrd has been touring consistently since the 90s. The band, that USA Today called the "whiskey-soaked genre's most popular and influential crew," is ready to rock one last time. The farewell tour will take original member Rossington joined by Van Zant, Medlocke, Mark "Sparky" Matejka, Michael Cartellone, Keith Christopher, Peter Keys, Dale Krantz Rossington, Carol Chase and special guest Jim Horn across the country.

Tickets start at $33.50 and go on sale Dec. 13 at 10 a.m.

You can purchase them online at ticketmaster.com or at the Save Mart Center Box Office.
