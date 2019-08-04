community

Many donate unwanted electronics at Chukchansi Park

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Many went out to Chukchansi Park for a chance to donate and recycle old electronics Saturday morning.

Event organizers say around 400 cars full of unwanted electronics came through to donate, from 40-year-old stereos to flat-screen TVs. If it plugs into a wall or takes batteries, the items could be donated.

Everyone who donated received a free ticket voucher for one of the games in the Grizzlies upcoming homestand.

Anyone who missed the event but still would like to donate electronics they can go anytime to Electronic Recycle International to drop their items off.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsfresno downtownrecyclingeventscommunity
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COMMUNITY
Community cuts ribbon for new LGBT resource center
Group of volunteers helping out at 'Extreme Makeover: Home Edition' in Clovis
Neighbors raise over $50K to help disabled man keep home
Brett's Bicycle Recycle Brings Bikes Back to Life
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
El Paso shooting: 20 dead, dozens injured: LIVE COVERAGE
Organizers enhance security ahead of Tulare County Fair
Patrick Crusius: What we know about El Paso suspected shooter
Horrific crash on Hwy 41 near Caruthers leaves 1 dead, 5 injured
Motorcyclist killed after crashing into big rig in northwest Fresno
Madera police investigate deadly gang-related shooting
Students, parents prep for new school year at local health fair
Show More
Dog found tied to railroad tracks rescued
Merced is seeing a disturbing new trend - children being used to commit crimes
Collapsing cliff claims 3 lives along beach
1 killed after vehicle hits tree, flips over on south side of Hwy 180
Trump says California is a disgrace to the country
More TOP STORIES News