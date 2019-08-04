Many donate unwanted electronics at Chukchansi Park

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Many went out to Chukchansi Park for a chance to donate and recycle old electronics Saturday morning.Event organizers say around 400 cars full of unwanted electronics came through to donate, from 40-year-old stereos to flat-screen TVs. If it plugs into a wall or takes batteries, the items could be donated.Everyone who donated received a free ticket voucher for one of the games in the Grizzlies upcoming homestand.Anyone who missed the event but still would like to donate electronics they can go anytime to Electronic Recycle International to drop their items off.