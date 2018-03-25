EASTER

Memories several families made just in time for Easter

EMBED </>More Videos

A new photo studio at River Park Mall is taking the traditional Easter photo concept to a new level. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
A new photo studio at River Park Mall is taking the traditional Easter photo concept to a new level.

Dozens lined up to take pictures with real bunnies and chicks at holiday magic studios.

"We found that baby bunnies and baby chicks are something special. The photographs speak for themselves it's really something special," said Holiday Magic Studios.

Parents were able to receive their photos instantly.

Holiday Magic Studios are the world's first tiny house photo studio with hi-tech elements.

The business boasts seven 60-inch windows with high-resolution TV screens themed with different animations.
