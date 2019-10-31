No shuttle service at this year's Christmas Tree Lane Walk Nights

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Bad news, Christmas Tree Lane lovers!There will be no shuttle operating during Walk Nights at this year's event.Tree Fresno, which operates the shuttle service every year, announced that they have decided to "recommit to our mission of transforming the San Joaquin Valley with trees, greenways, and beautiful landscapes".Christmas Tree Lane will be open this year from December 3 to December 25. Walk-only Nights are on Tuesday, December 3, and Wednesday, December 11.Tree Fresno said they will host an information table during Walk Nights instead.