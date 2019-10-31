Community & Events

No shuttle service at this year's Christmas Tree Lane Walk Nights

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Bad news, Christmas Tree Lane lovers!

There will be no shuttle operating during Walk Nights at this year's event.

Tree Fresno, which operates the shuttle service every year, announced that they have decided to "recommit to our mission of transforming the San Joaquin Valley with trees, greenways, and beautiful landscapes".

Christmas Tree Lane will be open this year from December 3 to December 25. Walk-only Nights are on Tuesday, December 3, and Wednesday, December 11.

Tree Fresno said they will host an information table during Walk Nights instead.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsfresnochristmas tree
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Authorities investigating deadly officer-involved shooting on HWY 41
Former Kingsburg man charged with murder of his infant daughter: Police
Central Unified track coach passes away after run at Woodward Park
Fresno cracks down on landlords who refuse to fix problems
Several roads to close in Fresno and Clovis for Two Cities Marathon
2 workers injured after fire at cotton facility in Five Points
Fresno County firefighters head south to help fight wildfires
Show More
Power back on for all customers in Madera County
Madera apartment complex evicts dozens unexpectedly
1 year after Camp Fire, Fresno firefighters honored
PG&E to credit customers affected by shutoffs, but foothills may not see money
Fresno Toys for Tots organizers urgently need warehouse
More TOP STORIES News