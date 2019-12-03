Pitbull to return to Save Mart Center in February 2020

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Mr. Worldwide is returning to Fresno!
Armando Christian Perez aka Pitbull will be performing at the Save Mart Center on February 7, 2020, at 8 p.m.
Pitbull's career sales have exceeded 5 million albums and over 60 million singles worldwide. He's had #1 hits in more than 15 countries, his videos have over 5 billion views, and his social reach matches audiences of some television networks around the world.
Tickets go on sale Dec. 6 at noon and start at $39.95.
You can purchase them on ticketmaster.com or at the Save Mart Center Box Office.
