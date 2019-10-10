Storyland's audio boxes receive an upgrade

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Storyland at Fresno's Roeding Park has long been a place where children's literature comes to life.It opened in 1962.Over time, families have had a tougher time hearing all of the stories.. But a $125,000 project to replace all of the audio boxes is now complete thanks to sponsors.Visitors know it was often hit or miss with the audio boxes at Storyland.Stephanie Gerrigus recalled, "There were many that didn't work. We maybe hit five that worked and then the rest were off."But that's not the case anymore. A company called Moey Inc has completed an audio upgrade for Storyland.Storyland Board Chairman Bruce Batti said, "They have manufactured 15 glorious boxes that have been placed around the park to tell these stories and we think it's a game changer for us."Gerrigus works for Moey. She used to take her daughter here so the project was a personal one.Gerrigus said, "The audio is incredible. The stories are done by real actors. Yeah, I think the kids are really gonna love it."She added the audio boxes are specially made "to withstand the heat and high temperatures, especially in Fresno."The updated digital system will allow Storyland to easily personalize the audio and now the children's classics can also be heard in Spanish.The new boxes rest on tree stumps and just like before, they're designed to read like an open book. Batti explained, "That's really the beauty of Storyland. When children come here with their families, with their parents, with their grandparents, they're engaged with them."And best of all, those old keys you used in the past still work.