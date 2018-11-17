ENTERTAINMENT

Tachi Palace offers new attractions at new Coyote Entertainment Center

The new center has a bowling alley, a movie theater and a sports bar with more than 60 TVs.

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The Tachi Palace Casino in Lemoore is raising the stakes in the battle for your entertainment dollar.

A slickly lit 30 lane boutique bowling alley with leather seats will be a popular place.

Tachi Lanes is just one of the new attractions at the new Coyote Entertainment Center located right next to Tachi Palace.

"We're not focusing so much on the gaming side. That's why we want to offer something for the whole family that can come to one place to enjoy their entertainment," said Marketing Director Nichole Castillo.

Castillo says the facility will be available for birthday parties and corporate events.

But it's also extremely important for families on the Tachi Yokut reservation to have something fun to do.

"It's all about family and entertainment. Our vision and mission for the local economy is to bring back the economic impact," Castillo said.

The bowling balls look like billiard balls and a new billiards room features nine tables to keep visitors busy.

With the 88,000 square foot expansion, Tachi is out to create a destination center in an area desperate for one.

Palace Cinemas offers eight theaters and 1,100 luxury seats.

General Manager Rich Shields can't wait to open the doors November 30th.

"It's going to draw people that haven't been able to bring their families here because casinos are all adult," said Shields. "So when you add this type of venue, number one, you get the people who don't want to gamble. You get all the kids who want to come out and play and have a good time."

Some of the 135 new hires have already started their training for the new project.

A new restaurant and sports bar will feature 60 TVs. The Center wants to be the new South Valley hub for date nights and family get-togethers.

"There's not going to be any slot machines here. There's not going to be any smoke in here. That type of stuff so we're free in that way where kids can run free in here as much as they can," said Shields.

And the brightly-colored arcade features 45 interactive games will attract kids of all ages to have a little fun.
