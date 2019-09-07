valley focus

Valley Focus: Honoring Women While Helping Survivors of Abuse

By Aurora Diaz
Marjaree Mason Center is hosting it's annual Top Ten Professional Women and Leading Business Awards.

Keynote speaker Rosie Hidalgo will talk about efforts to prevent domestic violence. The luncheon is October 15, 2019, in downtown Fresno.

Marjaree Mason Center Executive Director Nicole Linder joined Valley Focus host Liz Harrison in the ABC30 studios on September 5, 2019.

They discussed what you can expect at the luncheon and what's being done to assist survivors of domestic violence locally.

Learn more here https://mmcenter.org/
