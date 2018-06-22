VALLEY FOCUS

Valley Focus: Life Coach Helps Others Overcome Obstacles To Lead Productive Lives

Life Coach Helps Others Overcome Obstacles To Lead Productive Lives (KFSN)

Aurora Diaz
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Rachel Hamm is a working mother with four sons. She is also a liberationist who wants people to be free emotionally, mentally, and spiritually.

She is one of two dozen women who will share their expertise with others at the 31st Annual Central California Women's Conference September 25th in Fresno.https://www.ccwc-fresno.org/ Hamm has survived sexual abuse, depression and panic attacks.

The life coach and author helps others move past obstacles to see their full potential.

She sat down with Valley Focus host Margot Kim to talk about her life, her passion and how others can move forward through difficult times. Her session at CCWC is called the Top 5 Strategies For Living Your Most Productive Life. Learn more about Hamm at http://rachelhamm.com/
