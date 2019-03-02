valley focus

Valley Focus: Marjaree Mason Center Celebrates 40th Anniversary

By Aurora Diaz
Domestic violence impacts women, children, and men. Since 1979, Marjaree Mason Center has provided services to victims of abuse.

Now the center is marking its 40th Anniversary with a special celebration. MMC Executive Director Nicole Linder joined Valley Focus host Liz Harrison in the ABC30 studios on February 28, 2019, to talk about the fundraiser and its mission.

Tickets are on sale for Marjaree's Birthday Soiree Under The Sea. The event on March 22, 2019, celebrates Marjaree Mason's birthday and the 40th Anniversary of the center with an under the sea adventure theme. The Killer Dueling Pianos will be

part of the night's entertainment. Get ticket information and learn more about Marjaree Mason Center here https://mmcenter.org/
