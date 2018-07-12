More than three thousand women are expected at the 31st Annual Central California Women's Conference September 25th. Tickets are selling fast with more than 60% snatched up just weeks after going on sale.
The keynote speaker is Maria Shriver. Women are encouraged to buy their tickets to this day-long event which includes breakout sessions, shopping, networking, and learning. CCWC Development and Marketing Director Jan Edwards and Speaker Coordinator Betsy Hays sat down with Valley Focus host Margot Kim for a sneak peek at this year's conference and the message Shriver will deliver to central valley women.
Buy your ticket at https://www.ccwc-fresno.org/
Valley Focus: Tickets Selling Fast For Central California Women's Conference
UPDATE (7/12/18): The 2018 Central California Women's Conference is SOLD OUT.
