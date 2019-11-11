Valley Focus: Toys for Tots Marathon Weekend Approaching

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The next time you go shopping pick up an extra toy to make the holidays brighter for kids in need.The annual Toys for Tots Marathon Weekend is December 6-8. Fresno County Marine Corps League is collecting toys for children in need. Jessica Montano is the Coordinator for Fresno County Toys for Tots. She says the goal this season is 50,000 toys.Marathon Weekend is Fresno County's largest Toys for Tots drive and toys collected during that time will go a long way to meet the goal. Several other drives will also take place between now and mid-December to reach the 50,000 goal.Montano says people can drop off new, unwrapped toys anywhere you see the Toys for Tots train. During Marathon Weekend, volunteers will be at the River Park Shopping Center in North Fresno collecting toys and money. ABC30's parent company, Disney will also donate a dollar to Toys for Tots for every toy donated at your nearest Disney Store in the campaign known as the World's Ultimate Toy Drive. All toys and money collected locally will stay in the area.