Valley residents celebrate Martin Luther King Day with march in downtown Fresno

MLK Day is a time for people to not only look back but to also look within, to reflect on the challenges which lay ahead.Locals came together to remember the life and legacy of Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr.The march through downtown Fresno brought people of many different backgrounds to honor Martin Luther King, Jr.They took to the streets on a day King would have been 90 and sought to remind people his teachings ring true to this day."If you know Dr. Martin Luther King stands for everyone. No creed, no color, no race. So when everybody comes together - Black, White, Hispanic, Asian - we come together on one accord. That right there shows the unity," said Rev. Derrick Moss.The MLK dancers brought some energy to the crowd when marchers arrived at City Hall. Many families made sure to bring their children along to hear the holiday message. They hope the next generation can carry on MLK'S legacy."Let us preach to each and everyone not only here in the Valley but throughout our nation that love is stronger than fear. Yes," said Congressman Jim Costa (D-Fresno).The group continued marching around the corner to Veteran's Memorial Auditorium to hear more words of inspiration and a focus on education.The MLK Day celebration ended with an address by Fresno Pacific President Dr. Joseph Jones, who talked of the need to heal America's heart. Jones spoke of King as a "heart surgeon.""Dr. King says darkness cannot drive out darkness. Only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate. Only love can do that."Action News anchor Cory James emceed the event.Many families hoped the celebration can help inspire the next generation.