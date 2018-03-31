COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Visalia Adventure Park soon to have its first water-saving slide

The water park will feature three big slides and one smaller slide. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The water park will feature three big slides and one smaller slide and a couple water buckets will dump water every three or four minutes.

While families wait in line, they can also play interactive water games on the structure.

The water feature will help save water because it will not have any standing water and all the water it does use will drain into storage tanks and be recycled, treated with chlorine and UV lighting to kill bacteria.

The attraction does not have a name just yet, but they are planning to open it in May of 2019.
