Community & Events

Volunteers plant trees to start new park in southeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A group of volunteers did their part to help start a new park in Southeast Fresno.

Community members helped to plant almost 120 trees Saturday.

The Southeast Fresno Economic Development Association (SEFCEDA) helped host the event.

"We are excited about the support of the community and the support of Fresno and it's elected officials that concur on the benefits of promoting health, having better amenities in our communities," said Jose Barraza, the CEO of SEFCEDA.

Barraza and his colleagues are looking to get more support from local government officials to open a park near Peach Avenue in Southeast Fresno.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsfresno southeastabc30 communityparkvolunteerism
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Charges dropped against Father Raul Diaz
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Babies found dead in car; Father tells police he forgot
Cooling centers open in the Central Valley
Dinuba man found guilty of molesting 11-year-old girl multiple times
Suspected cocaine smugglers dump large bags overboard during Coast Guard chase
Show More
Brain-eating amoeba kills swimmer after visit to water park
Man arrested at JFK Airport, accused of trying to join Taliban
Deadly stings from bees, wasps, hornets increase over last 5 years
Vaping may have put 8 teens in hospital, doctors warn
Fresno to extend service hours of FAX buses
More TOP STORIES News