Volunteers plant trees to start new park in southeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A group of volunteers did their part to help start a new park in Southeast Fresno.Community members helped to plant almost 120 trees Saturday.The Southeast Fresno Economic Development Association (SEFCEDA) helped host the event."We are excited about the support of the community and the support of Fresno and it's elected officials that concur on the benefits of promoting health, having better amenities in our communities," said Jose Barraza, the CEO of SEFCEDA.Barraza and his colleagues are looking to get more support from local government officials to open a park near Peach Avenue in Southeast Fresno.