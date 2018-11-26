Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
BREAKING NEWS
Dem. TJ Cox leads Rep. David Valadao by 438 votes in race for Dist. 21
Full Story
Email
share
share
tweet
email
BREAKING NEWS
For the first time in history, ABC to broadcast entire NFL Draft
Full Story
Email
share
share
tweet
email
WEATHER ALERT
Winter Storm Watch
Full Story
WATCH
LIVE
Fresno County
North Valley
South Valley
Foothills-Sierra
EDIT
Log In
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Videos
Photos
Local News
Fresno County
North Valley
South Valley
Foothills-Sierra
Categories
Traffic
Weather
U.S. & World
California
Election 2018
Entertainment
Sports
Consumer Watch
Weather
Health Watch
Education Watch
Children First
Ag Watch
Business
#abc30insider
Station Info
Community
Contact and Information
Meet the News Team
Jobs
TV Listings
Shows
ABC30 Live Newscasts
Valley Focus
Latino Life
Maddy Report
Live Well Network
Localish
Follow Us:
share
tweet
share
email
ABC30 COMMUNITY
WATCH LIVE: 73rd Annual Visalia Candy Cane Lane Parade
SHARE:
share
tweet
share
email
none
SHARE
share
tweet
share
email
KFSN
Monday, November 26, 2018 08:46PM
VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) --
The 73rd annual Visalia Candy Cane Lane Parade is live now with your hosts Cory James and Vanessa Vasconcelos!
Stay tuned for a full recap of the parade tonight on Action News Live at 11 p.m.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-events
abc30 community
Christmas Parade
Visalia
SHARE:
share
tweet
share
email
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ABC30 COMMUNITY
California fires: How to help victims of wildfires across the state
Toys for Tots Marathon Weekend
Fiesta Navideña Promises Food, Fashion and Mariachis
Join the Derek Carr Touchdown Challenge
More abc30 community
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Fresno City College aims to raise $50k for student pantry on Giving Tuesday
Tachi Palace offers new attractions at new Coyote Entertainment Center
CHP collects teddy bears to comfort children in crashes
Festival of Trees aims to help survivors of human trafficking
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Man calls 911 for help, opens fire on Fresno Co. Deputies, no one injured
Death toll from Camp Fire raises to 88, over 200 still unaccounted for
Dem. TJ Cox leads Rep. David Valadao by 438 votes in race for Dist. 21
For the first time in history, ABC to broadcast entire NFL Draft
Man accused of killing wife explains why he cleaned up scene and never called police
18-year-old involved in hit and run that killed Clovis educator sentenced to 3 years in prison
Bulldogs chasing redemption against Broncos in MW title game
Quesadilla Gorilla to close Downtown Fresno location
Show More
Tips to stay safe as dense fog returns to the Valley
Thousands of potential marrow donors register to help SoCal mother
Man sentenced to 6 years in prison for hit and run that killed 3-year old Merced girl
FDA: Some romaine lettuce OK to eat again
Seniors and Smartphones: Predicting Memory Loss and More
More News