Community reacts to arrests being made in November mass shooting

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Hmong New Year celebration continued Tuesday, just as it does every year.Decorative outfits and delicious treats welcomed the thousands who make the annual trip to the Fresno Fairgrounds.But this year's gathering also brought out beefed up security following November's mass shooting that left four people dead during a backyard football viewing party. All the victims were Hmong."I feel safer today knowing that the arrests have been made," says Shoua Her.Her says she was waiting until she heard an update from Fresno Police before taking her family to the New Year celebration.According to her, the ripple effects following the mass shooting have had a devastating impact on the Hmong community as a whole."The whole community is shattered by this event because innocent lives were taken," Her said. "The community is like a family, and we live in a community. All the Hmong people and even the shooters are a part of our family."In light of the recent shooting, Fresno Police saturated the fairgrounds with officers for the week-long festivities."As a vendor, the more security, the better," says Michael Ing. "We feel more safe as far as people coming in and out and as far as people being regulated as far as what they can do. I feel a lot safer."And it wasn't just vendors who were thankful for the added security and recent arrests."Good job for doing your job," says Amanda Moua. "Good job for keeping your eyes out and making sure that everyone is staying safe out here so thank you to all the officers for doing their job. Thank you very much."