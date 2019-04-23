Convenience store employee arrested after cashing more than $120,000 in stolen lottery tickets

A Fresno convenience store employee was arrested Monday after allegedly stealing lottery tickets from his place of work, police say.According to investigators, Mantej Singh, 37, stole $129,100 in scratcher lottery tickets from Fast & Easy 7 convenience store near E. Shields and N. Armstrong.Over the course of three months, police say Singh stole several packs of scratchers valued at $600 to $900 after the Lottery machine had closed for the day.He would then redeem the winners at his place of employment as well as other locations in Fresno.Singh has since been booked into the Fresno County Jail and charged with Embezzlement and Grand Theft.