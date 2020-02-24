abuse

Woman arrested for abusing elderly mother, teen daughter in Corcoran

A woman was arrested Sunday after police say she hit and pushed her mother and struck her teen daughter at a home in Corcoran.

Officers responded to the house on Hanna Avenue shortly after 8:30 p.m.

Police say the victim was hit multiple times and pushed to the ground when she tried to stop Angelica Gonzales from hitting her 16-year-old daughter.

The woman suffered lacerations to her nose and swelling to her head. Police say the teen had been hit several times with a closed fist, but her condition was not released.

Gonzales, who wasn't home when officers arrived, turned herself in to police later that night.

She was booked into the Kings County jail on felony elder abuse and child abuse.
