Man steals cases of beer, bags of frozen chicken from Corcoran gas station

A 22-year-old man was arrested in connection to a string of burglaries after police say he stole beer and bags of frozen chicken from a Corcoran gas station. (Corcoran Police Department)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 22-year-old man was arrested in connection to a string of burglaries after police say he stole beer and bags of frozen chicken from a Corcoran gas station.

Corcoran Police say Geordie Carrillo stole five cases of beer, several bags of frozen chicken and other food items at the Take-10 Gas Station on Dairy Avenue on Friday night.

Carillo left the store, but then came back -- that's when an employee snapped a picture of his license plate.

Investigators later tracked down Carrillo at his home, where they found stolen items.

Officers also discovered clothing worn by a suspect during a robbery at Casillas Auto Sales. They say Carillo threatened to kill an employee at the shop and then stole a laptop and multiple sets of car keys.

Police say investigators have connected Carillo to six burglaries committed in the last couple of weeks.

He has been booked into the Kings County Jail.
