Coronavirus: Companies adjust advertisements during COVID-19 pandemic

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Instead of selling particular products, many companies are following the heartbeat of the nation and praising those on the front lines of the battle against the coronavirus."They want to be sure that you understand that they understand that you are the most important element, and first responders and what's happening in the hospitals is one of their primary concerns," said Fresno State marketing professor Bill Rice.Rice said companies concentrate on the three R's: relationships, relevance and responsiveness.Older ads that did not depict social distancing were quickly pulled and replaced by commercials more in tune with what families are dealing with right now."So you're going to see things like thanking the local policemen or thanking the local first responders because that's what's on people's minds, and trying to send out words of encouragement," Rice said. "Trying to say, 'Hey, after this is all over we're going to have something special for you.'"Rice said the push for immediate sales is being put off as companies seek to reinforce personal relationships.