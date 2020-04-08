Coronavirus

Celebrity Gene Simmons from KISS tells us to get over ourselves and stay home during the coronavirus pandemic

By Karl Schmid
LOS ANGELES -- Gene Simmons from KISS wants everyone to stop complaining when it comes to being in lockdown during the coronavirus pandemic, because actually, it's not that hard to just stay at home.

The Center for Disease Control has emphasized social distancing for the general population and self-quarantine for people with COVID-19 symptoms.

The 70-year-old Kiss star has said that we should "all shut up and get over ourselves," as what we are being asked to do - to stay indoors and not go outside - is pretty simple and there are others risking their lives to keep us safe.

"We'll get over this together, really," the rock star told On The Red Carpet's Karl Schmid.

"Look, not too long ago our grandparents were asked to go fight a war overseas, a war they had nothing to do with," Simmons said.

"50 million deaths resulted in World War II and your grandparents gave, many times, the ultimate sacrifice."

"This will get better, I promise you, take my word for it... just take it easy, respect your neighbor... you don't want to get somebody sick and perhaps die and you don't want to get sick and perhaps die," said Simmons.

KISS like many other bands had tours scheduled for the summer but cancelled because of the worldwide pandemic. The KISS frontman does assure On The Red Carpet that once we're all giving the all clear, they will be back.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentlos angelessocial distancinglive musicentertainmentcoronavirusmusiccoronavirus pandemicpandemicstaying healthycovid 19 pandemic
Copyright © 2020 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
Reopening CA: Here's what we know and what comes next
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
Central California coronavirus cases
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
Central California coronavirus cases
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
15-year-old killed by hit-and-run driver in Porterville
Show More
Emerging coronavirus aid bill aims to help cities, Postal Service
Some business owners satisfied, others waiting to open doors after phase 1 of city of Fresno's plan
6 Tulare County nursing homes now reporting cases of COVID-19
138 employees at Hanford meat plant test positive for COVID-19
Jogger shot, killed by 2 men who mistook him for burglar
More TOP STORIES News