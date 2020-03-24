UK coronavirus patient has urgent warning for anyone not taking virus seriously

A UK woman recovering from the novel coronavirus gave an urgent warning from the intensive care unit to people who still are not taking the virus seriously.Tara Langston, 39, spent 10 days in the hospital and was on oxygen for eight days."If anyone, anyone is thinking of taking any chances, just take a look at me. I'm in the intensive care unit. I can't breathe without this," she says between coughing fits in the video.Langston is a former smoker but has no other underlying conditions."Please, none of you take any chances. I mean it," she continues. "Because if it gets really bad then you're going to end up here, OK?"Though she is now out of intensive care, when she filmed the video she was not yet able to breathe without oxygen and assistance.Langston was still hospitalized when her video warning went viral, but is now home with her husband and daughters to finish recovering.Langston is a former smoker but has no other underlying conditions.Though she is now out of intensive care, when she filmed the video she was not yet able to breathe on her own."I can't breathe without this," she said in the video.Langston is now doing better and is home with her husband and daughters.