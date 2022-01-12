Corcoran correctional officer arrested for sexually abusing child, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A correctional officer with the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation has been arrested on child sex abuse charges.

Kingsburg police say 40-year-old Javier Gomez had sexual encounters with someone under 16 years old at the time.

Police started the investigation on December 9, 2021, but they say the sexual abuse happened in 2017 in Kingsburg.

Authorities believe Gomez persuaded the victim to not talk about what happened.

On January 6, Fresno County deputies arrested Gomez at Corcoran State Prison as he was leaving his shift.

Gomez posted bond and was released from jail on January 7. Police say they are concerned Gomez could be responsible for other sexual assaults that were never reported.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Kingsburg Police Department at 559-897-2931.
