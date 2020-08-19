house fire

Couple displaced after fire breaks out inside central Fresno home

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A couple was displaced after a fire damaged their home in central Fresno.

The fire broke out just after 11 p.m. Tuesday on Teilman and Hedges near Lamona Avenue.

Firefighters say the blaze started on a wall-mounted air conditioning unit inside the house.

Smoke detectors alerted the couple about the fire. They tried to use an extinguisher to douse the flames, but it spread to the attic.

"These older homes are built pretty solidly, but there was no way that fire wasn't gonna get up into the attic, and that gave us a little bit of trouble because of the construction it was hard to get up into the attic space and put that fire out," said Fresno Fire Battalion Chief Kirk Wanless.

Additional fire crews were called in due to the ongoing heat wave.

No one was hurt.

A neighboring home was in danger of catching fire at one point, but fire crews were able to keep the flames from spreading.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno centralfirehouse firefirefighters
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOUSE FIRE
House, multiple vehicles damaged after fire sparks in Madera Co.
Fresno firefighter helps man keep piece of childhood home alive
Rachael Ray, husband and dog OK after fire tears through NY home
Several displaced after apartment fire in Merced
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
California Gov. Newsom declares state of emergency due to fires
Driver killed after colliding with big rig in southwest Fresno
Fire sparks after driver crashes into parked car in southwest Fresno
Top doctors develop a new plan to help Fresno County fight COVID-19
Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Tulare
VIDEO: FedEx plane makes emergency landing at LAX
Central California coronavirus cases
Show More
300 coronavirus cases and 7 deaths linked to Foster Farms facility in Livingston
Simmering schools dispute not boiling over in Fresno County
California congressmen showing support for United States Postal Service
Texas mother of 4 sleeping in car after being evicted
Democrats make it official, nominate Biden to take on Trump
More TOP STORIES News