face mask

Dallas-area couple kicked out of bar and restaurant for wearing masks

The owner of the restaurant says he considers the "no mask" rule a part of the dress code
EMBED <>More Videos

Dallas-area couple kicked out of restaurant for wearing masks

ROWLETT, Texas -- A couple from the Dallas area were asked to leave a restaurant because they were seen wearing masks, and the owner says he's going to continue enforcing his "no face mask" rule.

Natalie Wester and her husband visited Hang Time Sports Grill & Bar in Rowlett, Texas last week with a few friends. The new parents said it was a time for them to decompress for a little while.

"If you've ever been new parents and what not, having those couple of hours out, like once a month or so, is so important for your mental health," Wester told KTVT-TV.

The new mom said she and her husband are both fully vaccinated and choose to wear masks in public to protect their 4-month-old immunocompromised son. She said during their visit, a waitress informed her that she was not allowed to wear a face covering.

"Our waitress came over, sat down next to me and said, 'So, our manager sent us over because I am nicer than he is, and yes, this is very political, but you need to take your mask off.'"

The owner of the restaurant, who was identified by KTVT-TV only as Tom, told the news outlet that he considers the "no mask" rule a part of the dress code.

"I spent my money on this business," he said. "I put my blood, sweat and tears in this business, and I don't want any masks in here."

The owner said Hang Time is a private business, and said he has the right to refuse service to those who want to wear a mask.

According to KTVT-TV, the restaurant does not have a sign indicating the rule, but said the hostess alerts patrons as they walk in.

The owner claims he was unaware of Wester's immunocompromised son, but said it's a rule he and his workers will continue to enforce.

READ ALSO: Unruly passengers kicked off JetBlue flight after mask argument
EMBED More News Videos

Two passengers were kicked off a JetBlue flight from Florida to California after refusing to wear masks and arguing aggressively with flight crews.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societytexascoronavirusreopen texasnationalcoronavirus pandemicpandemiccovid 19 pandemiccovid 19healthtexas politicschildren's healthface maskbartexas newstexasu.s. & worldrestaurantrestaurants
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FACE MASK
Judge orders Texas to halt school mask mandate ban
Masks and vaccines are a must this holiday season: CDC
Big Fresno Fair to return with health and safety protocols in place
Sierra Unified board votes to keep mask mandate for students and staff
TOP STORIES
Family mourns Lemoore mother killed in domestic violence incident
Driver escapes barrage of bullets in west central Fresno
Driver killed in rollover crash in Merced County
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
Tulare woman celebrates Thanksgiving after 10 months in hospital
Driver thrown from car in crash along Hwy 168 in Fresno
Show More
Man's body found in alley in Sanger, police say
14-year-old Fresno boy gives out Thanksgiving meals to families
Many retailers closed Thanksgiving, but still expecting record sales
Man hospitalized after shooting in Sanger, police say
Fresno County working to address childhood trauma
More TOP STORIES News