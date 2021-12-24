Fresno drug stores see shortage with at-home COVID tests

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- As people prepare to spend time with loved ones this holiday weekend, many are relying on at-home COVID tests from drug stores.Some Valley residents have reported a difficult time finding any.Action News spent Wednesday morning looking for a test to find the best way to get your hands on one.Before you hit the road, save some time by looking online.When searching Rite Aid's website, at-home COVID tests don't pop up as an available item.Action News went to a store in northeast Fresno, where an employee said they were sold out.That's not a surprise to local health officials."A lot of people are buying them up before the holidays because they want to get tested beforehand," said Dr. Kenny Banh, with UCSF Fresno.The Walgreens website shows several brands of COVID tests, but all of them are unavailable for shipping. You have to go to the store to see if there are any in stock.One Walgreens in northeast Fresno was also out of tests, and an employee told Action News he was unsure if other Walgreens stores had them.Compared to the other pharmacies, the CVS website gives a much better idea of what their COVID test stock looks like.According to the website, most stores in Fresno County are out of stock, but a few have some tests, such as a store in northeast Fresno.The tests can be found at the front counter, and there are two different brands of at-home tests. Flowflex is $9.99, and BinaxNOW, which comes with two tests, costs $23.99.The kit comes with directions and testing supplies. After five swabs in each nostril, set the timer for 15 minutes.Once time is up, you'll see a positive or negative COVID result.Fresno County health officials said at-home tests are accurate, but there is one thing to be aware of, especially as the Omicron variant spreads."With Omicron, it spreads so rapidly, so you can get a negative test today, but that doesn't mean you'll be negative tomorrow," said Dr. John Zweifler.He added that the closer you do the at-home test to when you're gathering or traveling, the safer you are.However, local health officials stressed that getting vaccinated or getting the booster shot will keep you and your loved ones protected.