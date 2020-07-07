Technology

Did Google or Apple add a COVID-19 tracking app to your smartphone?

By
Is it true that Apple or Google just added a COVID-19 tracking app on your smartphone?

It's a question that continues to swirl around on social media and the short answer is...no.

How to find the interface|

If you have an iPhone and you downloaded the latest update, go to Settings, then Privacy, and tap Health you will see COVID-19 Exposure Logging.

Apple and Google both added what's known as an application programming interface that will enable exposure notifications to work, with another app, if you choose to install one.

So basically all Google and Apple did was provide the framework to support any COVID-19 tracking app but he tool will not work unless you enable it.

Even if a COVID-19 tracking app does become available, you still have to choose to install it.

A good thing to remember when you download any app, take a look at what information you're potentially giving up, as they can track your location, have access to your contacts, pictures and browsing history.

Additionally, make sure to look at what permission you're giving before downloading any app.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologygooglecoronaviruscontact tracingapplecellphoneu.s. & worldmobile appappscovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Dinuba woman mourns loss of her mother as family members contract COVID-19
Police identify 2 killed in Visalia head-on crash
Truck carrying cement topples over on Hwy 99 off-ramp in Fresno
Madera County added to CA's monitoring list, indoor dining, bars must close
Madera Co. court website hacked, redirects to portal for porn and prostitution
Central California coronavirus cases
New rules: Foreign students must leave US if classes go online
Show More
Madera County seeing quick rise in number of COVID-19 cases
Woman stabbed in Sanger, hospitalized with life-threatening injuries
Valley Air District issues 'health caution' for smoke looming from wildfire
Visalia family escapes house fire likely caused by illegal fireworks
Son thankful for neighbor who helped save parents from burning home in Fresno Co.
More TOP STORIES News