FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A construction worker suffered a broken leg after being hit by a car in central Fresno on Wednesday morning.Police say the worker was setting up a lane closure along Shields Avenue near Wilson Avenue just before 7:30 am when he was clipped by an oncoming car.Investigators believe the worker may have had his vision impaired by the sun.The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with the police.