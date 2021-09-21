New bilingual financial platform aims to break barriers for the Hispanic community

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Hispanic-owned personal finance company is taking action to break barriers by launching a first-of-its-kind bilingual platform serving over 62 million Hispanic consumers.
Crediverso is a new one-stop shop for Latinos looking to find free access to compare credit cards, loans, international money transfers, and credit checks.
The digital platform is setting itself apart by offering those resources in Spanish, which they say is a first in this country.
It also offers a live forum moderated by Spanish-speaking expert advisors, including personal finance experts and celebrities.
"The fact that you have 20% of the country that comes from a Spanish speaking background and they can't even take that first step of getting a credit check is unacceptable," said Carlos Hernandez, CEO of Crediverso.
Carlos Hernandez says this idea started years ago from personal experience growing up in a Mexican American family. He says the team is also passionate about the opportunities they're creating for Latinos.
"We have this team that has built this product for this community because we are a part of it. We know the pain points. We know the problems we've all had with financial products in the past," said Hernandez.
Hernandez holds three degrees from Harvard and passed up an opportunity on Wall Street to make this tool a reality, and hopes millions of Latinos local, state, and countrywide no longer struggle with language barriers when searching for financial support.
"We wanted to make sure that as we were building out information, blogs, products whatever it was that it was really built for purposely for the type of user that is in Fresno like a migrant farm worker or someone who moved from Mexico or Guatemala, Ecuador," said Hernandez.
Crediverso aims to provide the tools to empower consumers by expanding benefits to make financial health and economic prosperity available to all of the Hispanic community. Even though Hispanics make up nearly 20% of the country's population, banks typically spend less than 4% of their marketing budget on them.
U.S. Hispanics currently spend more than $600B annually on financial products but have only a fraction of the access enjoyed by the general market. Specifically, Crediverso aims to disrupt the $700BN global remittances market as the only platform that lets users send money internationally using the cheapest available rate every time.
For more information on Crediverso, visit www.crediverso.com.
