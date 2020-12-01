Creek Fire won't be 100% contained until December 31, officials say

The blaze is currently 96% contained at 379,895 acres. It's the largest single wildfire in California's history.
Officials say the remaining flames that have not been contained in high elevations that are rocky and hard for crews to access.
They are waiting for rain or snow to put it out completely.
The date for full containment was originally scheduled for Monday. Officials did not give details on why the fire will take even longer to contain.
The wildfire sparked on September 4 in Big Creek and quickly consumed thousands of acres and forced 45,000 people in the foothill communities to evacuate.
The Creek Fire destroyed more than 800 homes and businesses in Fresno and Madera counties and damaged about one hundred more.
Last week, the Fresno County Board of Supervisors approved an ordinance to secure funding from the state for cleaning up most of the homes and businesses that burned.
Victims of the Creek Fire can apply for financial support from FEMA. Click here to learn more.