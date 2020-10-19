Here's how Creek Fire victims can apply for aid from FEMA

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) said homeowners and renters in Fresno, Madera, Los Angeles, Mendocino, San Bernardino, San Diego and Siskiyou counties are eligible for assistance.
Homeowners and renters impacted by #wildfires in Fresno, Los Angeles, Madera, Mendocino, San Bernardino, San Diego and Siskiyou counties may be eligible for federal disaster assistance.— FEMA Region 9 (@FEMARegion9) October 19, 2020
See below for the initial steps to start your recovery.https://t.co/WrapcLUd4O pic.twitter.com/9ucUu6xJxa
FEMA's website says applicants with major damage will be contacted by the agency to go over the damages to their properties. You should receive a call within 10 days of applying.
RELATED: Creek Fire victims will get financial help to clear toxic debris from property
People who have reported more minimal damage to their homes will not be called by an inspector. Instead they'll receive a letter with assistance options from FEMA.
FEMA suggests residents who have insurance contact their providers when they apply for federal assistance to prevent any delays.
You can apply for federal aid and read more information by clicking here.
Last week, seven California counties were denied federal funding from FEMA for the wildfires, leaving people concerned about how they would remove toxic debris from their properties.
On Friday, President Donald Trump's administration reversed the order.
RELATED: Businesses come together to support those impacted by Creek Fire