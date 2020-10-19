Creek Fire

Here's how Creek Fire victims can apply for aid from FEMA

Communities that have been devastated by the Creek Fire burning in Fresno and Madera counties can now apply for federal aid.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Communities that have been devastated by the Creek Fire burning in Fresno and Madera counties can now apply for federal aid.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) said homeowners and renters in Fresno, Madera, Los Angeles, Mendocino, San Bernardino, San Diego and Siskiyou counties are eligible for assistance.



FEMA's website says applicants with major damage will be contacted by the agency to go over the damages to their properties. You should receive a call within 10 days of applying.

RELATED: Creek Fire victims will get financial help to clear toxic debris from property

People who have reported more minimal damage to their homes will not be called by an inspector. Instead they'll receive a letter with assistance options from FEMA.

FEMA suggests residents who have insurance contact their providers when they apply for federal assistance to prevent any delays.

You can apply for federal aid and read more information by clicking here.

Last week, seven California counties were denied federal funding from FEMA for the wildfires, leaving people concerned about how they would remove toxic debris from their properties.

On Friday, President Donald Trump's administration reversed the order.

RELATED: Businesses come together to support those impacted by Creek Fire
Several businesses joined forces to collect funds for those hit hardest by the Creek Fire. Many created their own shirt designs that displayed messages of resilience.

