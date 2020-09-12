Creek Fire

Creek Fire: Fresno BBQ restaurant provides free meals for evacuees

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A barbecue restaurant in Fresno is serving up smiles and meals to fire evacuees displaced by the Creek Fire.

Famous Dave's Barbecue teamed up with the Red Cross and delivered more than 100 free meals to those residents at the Clovis North High School Evacuation Center.

The business says they jumped on the opportunity to help members of their community.

"Everyone up there that's been displaced, they frequent us often. Anyone that's in Oakhurst, Big Creek," says Famous Dave's GM Wes Dollarhide. "It's horrible. We delivered to one spot in Big Creek four times a year and it's gone now, so it really touches us and I have family friends up there. It's really the least we could do for the community that has done so much for us."

Famous Daves plans to donate more sandwiches in the days to come and says they look forward to feeding the first responders battling the Creek Fire.
