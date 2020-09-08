Creek Fire

Creek Fire: Rescue operation to airlift over 60 trapped at Lake Edison, China Peak 'unsuccessful'

Fresno Fire said one person had collapsed at Mono Hot Springs due to a medical episode and died. EMS personnel could not respond to the location due to the fire.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A rescue operation to airlift more than 60 people trapped by the Creek Fire at Lake Edison and China Peak on Monday evening was unsuccessful. Officials say that the people are safe and being cared for.

Authorities earlier said 14 people are trapped on China Peak and at least 50 people are trapped at Lake Edison.

The Fresno Fire Department said there may be multiple casualties.

A Chinook aircraft piloted by a team of military personnel tried to land and rescue the trapped people, but the smoky conditions made it impossible for the team to approach safely.

Another effort will be made shortly to evacuate the trapped people using night vision, Fresno Fire said.



Fire and EMS units are waiting at the National Guard base at the Fresno Yosemite International Airport to receive and treat the rescued people.



Fresno Fire also said one person had collapsed at Mono Hot Springs due to a medical episode and died. EMS personnel could not respond to the location due to the fire. They say the death was not caused by the fire.

This is the second such rescue being carried out since the Creek Fire broke out on Friday.

RELATED: Creek Fire: 214 people airlifted from Mammoth Pool reservoir in daring rescue

EMBED More News Videos

As of 1 am on Sunday, at least 163 people have been rescued from Mammoth Pool, Minarets, and Cascadel Woods.



On Saturday and Sunday, 214 people were rescued from the Mammoth Pool Reservoir in Madera County after they were trapped by rapidly spreading flames.

A Black Hawk helicopter and a large Chinook helicopter made several trips through the night to bring the people back to safety.

Six of those people were taken to the burn unit at Community Regional Medical Center. One of them was released and five are in fair condition.

The Creek Fire has spread to more than 130,000 acres, CAL FIRE officials said on Monday> It's still at 0% containment.

There's no official word yet on the number of structures that may be damaged or destroyed, but nearly 5,300 are still threatened.

Stay with Action News for this developing story.
