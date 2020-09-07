Creek Fire: Resources for evacuees affected by blaze

Evacuation Centers
Note: The Red Cross has moved its Oakhurst evacuation center to Mariposa due to the continued growth of the Creek Fire.
RELATED: How to prepare for a wildfire evacuation
Animal Evacuation Centers
Fresno County:
Madera County:
SEE ALSO: Creek Fire: Where to bring large animals, livestock displaced by wildfire
Evacuation Alerts
You can register for evacuation alerts on the following sites.
Missing Persons
For missing persons, contact the Fresno County Sheriff's Office at 559-600-3111 or the Madera County Sheriff's Office at 559-658-2555.
Track the Wildfire Smoke
The Creek Fire and dozens of other wildfires burning in California has caused a heavy layer of smoke to settle in the air. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is tracking how the smoke is moving across the state and West Coast.
Click here to track the wildfire smoke in your area.
Track Flight Routes
See how the wildfire smoke is impacting air travel in California. Click here to track current flight routes.
United States Postal Service
If your post office was forced to close due to the Creek Fire, the U.S. Postal Service has released information on how to pick up your mail. Click here for more.
App users: For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window
For the latest developments on the Creek Fire, click here.