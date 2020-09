Creek Fire: Resources for evacuees affected by blaze

Evacuation Centers

Clovis North High School, 2770 East International Ave. Clovis, CA

Mariposa County Fairgrounds, 5007 Fairgrounds Rd, Mariposa, CA 95338

Animal Evacuation Centers

Small animals: Clovis North 2770 East International Ave. Fresno, CA

Large animals: Clovis Rodeo Grounds 748 Rodeo Drive Clovis, CA

Livestock: Fresno Fairgrounds, 1121 S Chance Ave, Fresno, CA 93702

Small animals: Oakhurst Community Center 39800 Road 425B Oakhurst, CA

Horses only: Coarsegold Rodeo Grounds 44777 Rodeo Grounds Lane, Coarsegold, CA

Evacuation Alerts

Missing Persons

Track the Wildfire Smoke

Track Flight Routes

United States Postal Service

As the Creek Fire continues to burn and spread in Fresno and Madera Counties, resources are being made available for those affected by the blaze. Information on evacuation centers, emergency contacts for missing persons and more can be found below.You can register for evacuation alerts on the following sites.For missing persons, contact the Fresno County Sheriff's Office at 559-600-3111 or the Madera County Sheriff's Office at 559-658-2555.The Creek Fire and dozens of other wildfires burning in California has caused a heavy layer of smoke to settle in the air. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is tracking how the smoke is moving across the state and West Coast. Click here to track the wildfire smoke in your area.See how the wildfire smoke is impacting air travel in California. Click here to track current flight routes.If your post office was forced to close due to the Creek Fire, the U.S. Postal Service has released information on how to pick up your mail. Click here for more.