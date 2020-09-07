Creek Fire

Creek Fire: Resources for evacuees affected by blaze

Evacuation centers, emergency numbers and more
As the Creek Fire continues to burn and spread in Fresno and Madera Counties, resources are being made available for those affected by the blaze. Information on evacuation centers, emergency contacts for missing persons and more can be found below. This list will be updated as more resources become available.

Evacuation Centers


  • Clovis North High School, 2770 East International Ave. Clovis, CA

  • Mariposa County Fairgrounds, 5007 Fairgrounds Rd, Mariposa, CA 95338


    • Note: The Red Cross has moved its Oakhurst evacuation center to Mariposa due to the continued growth of the Creek Fire.

    RELATED: How to prepare for a wildfire evacuation

    Animal Evacuation Centers


    Fresno County:
  • Small animals: Clovis North 2770 East International Ave. Fresno, CA
  • Large animals: Clovis Rodeo Grounds 748 Rodeo Drive Clovis, CA
  • Livestock: Fresno Fairgrounds, 1121 S Chance Ave, Fresno, CA 93702


    • Madera County:
  • Small animals: Oakhurst Community Center 39800 Road 425B Oakhurst, CA
  • Horses only: Coarsegold Rodeo Grounds 44777 Rodeo Grounds Lane, Coarsegold, CA


    • SEE ALSO: Creek Fire: Where to bring large animals, livestock displaced by wildfire

    Evacuation Alerts


    You can register for evacuation alerts on the following sites.
  • Fresno County: https://t.co/Otack9NyKc?amp=1
  • Madera County: mcalert.org
  • Mariposa County: msoalert.com


    • Missing Persons


    For missing persons, contact the Fresno County Sheriff's Office at 559-600-3111 or the Madera County Sheriff's Office at 559-658-2555.

    Track the Wildfire Smoke


    The Creek Fire and dozens of other wildfires burning in California has caused a heavy layer of smoke to settle in the air. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is tracking how the smoke is moving across the state and West Coast.

    Click here to track the wildfire smoke in your area.

    Track Flight Routes


    See how the wildfire smoke is impacting air travel in California. Click here to track current flight routes.

    United States Postal Service


    If your post office was forced to close due to the Creek Fire, the U.S. Postal Service has released information on how to pick up your mail. Click here for more.

    App users: For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window


    For the latest developments on the Creek Fire, click here.
    Report a correction or typo
    Related topics:
    shaver lakehuntington lakeauberryevacuationfirecreek firewildfirecal fire
    Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
    CREEK FIRE
    'Dead quiet,' orange haze in Yosemite as Creek Fire burns: VIDEO
    Creek Fire: 163,138 acres now burned with 0% containment
    Creek Fire: Here's where you can pick up mail if your post office has closed
    Madera County deputies arrest 2 wanted suspects with guns, meth and bomb-making equipment
    More Videos
    From CNN Newsource affiliates
    TOP STORIES
    Creek Fire: 163,138 acres now burned with 0% containment
    Creek Fire: Here's how you can help wildfire evacuees
    'Dead quiet,' orange haze in Yosemite as Creek Fire burns: VIDEO
    Madera County deputies arrest 2 wanted suspects with guns, meth and bomb-making equipment
    Creek Fire: Local businesses offer transport, shelter to evacuees
    Fort Bragg paratrooper from Fresno killed in Fayetteville, NC motorcycle crash
    Man found shot multiple times inside car in southwest Fresno
    Show More
    Driver in stolen truck runs light, crashes into building in northwest Fresno
    Creek Fire: Dozens airlifted from raging wildfire, brought to Fresno
    Why is the sky so orange in the Bay Area?
    Tips for protecting your eyes from wildfire smoke
    Iconic Cressman's General Store destroyed by Creek Fire
    More TOP STORIES News