New affordable rental community opens in Mariposa County

Monthly rents range from about $100 to $1000, depending on the unit size and residents' income.

Creekside Terrace has 42 units, including one-, two-, and three-bedroom selections with spacious layouts.

MARIPOSA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A new affordable rental community is now open in Mariposa County with monthly prices as low as $109.

It's located on Fournier Road, just southwest of the intersection of Highways 140 and 49.

42 families will have the opportunity for affordable housing in the county

"To finally have my own home, it means the world to me," says Patricia Guzman.

Guzman's dream finally became a reality after becoming one of the residents of Creekside Terrace.

The mom of two recently moved into the home she describes as life-changing.

"I grew up living out on the streets, finding needs to provide. When you have your own home and you actually get to live a life like most people do, that's the best thing you can do, you know," says Guzman.

Self-Help Enterprises celebrated the grand opening of its new affordable rental community on Thursday.

It's the first project of its kind to be located in the remote rural community of Mariposa.

It's the first multifamily affordable housing development in Mariposa in 24 years.

The 42 units include one-, two-, and three-bedroom selections with spacious layouts.

Guzman is also grateful for the natural scenery and family-friendly amenities, including after-school programs for children, and an outdoor area with picnic tables and BBQ grills.

"My son gets to know what it feels like to actually have a normal childhood, and so does my daughter. Things that I never had I am able to give them now because of this process and these apartments," says Guzman.

Monthly rents range from about $100 to $1000, depending on the unit size and residents' income.

11 of the units are reserved for people experiencing homelessness through the No Place Like Home Program.

After working for 40 years in this industry, the CEO of Self Help Enterprises says having a safe stable home is critical to the foundation of a family.

"I just personally think we have to be providing opportunities to people because not everybody starts at the same place," says Tom Collishaw.

Officials say more than half of the units at Creekside Terrace are already occupied.

If you're interested, you can visit this website.