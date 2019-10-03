Crews battling fire at mansion in Tulare, no injuries reported

Tulare Fire is taking a defensive approach after flames broke out at a mansion in Tulare.The fire in the multi-story home was reported about 8:30 on Wednesday night.Crews say when they arrived, the home was already well involved.Authorities say no one was inside at the time and no injuries have been reported.They've now taken a defensive approach from outside the home because of the size of the fire, and plan to remain on site well into the night.(This story is developing. Stay with Action News for updates.)