Clovis fitness center sets up massive outdoor gym

The gym's owner says all of the equipment being placed outside is brand new and will be cleaned in between users.
CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Clovis gym is shifting gears to still give the community the option to work out using proper equipment.

The Crunch Fitness on Shaw and Villa is setting up a 12,000 square feet outdoor workout area at its location.

Gym owner Raymond Chung says all of the equipment being placed outside is brand new and is not coming from inside the gym.

Tents are set up to keep people as cool as possible while working out in the summer heat.

Chung says all health guidelines are going to be followed and equipment will be cleaned in between users.

The outdoor gym will also stick around even after indoor operations resume.

Outdoor workouts are set to start this Monday.
