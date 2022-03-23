CSU

California State University appoints new interim chancellor

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California State University system has announced a new interim chancellor.

Dr. Jolene Koester will take on the role until the CSU Board of Trustees appoints a new chancellor.

It comes weeks after former chancellor Dr. Joseph Castro submitted his resignation following reports of Castro's mishandling of sexual harassment allegations while president at Fresno State.

RELATED: CSU launching investigation into how FS admins responded to reports of Title IX violations

Castro received criticism for how he handled allegations brought against the university's former vice president of student affairs, Frank Lamas.

He resigned in February.

CSU officials say Dr. Koester will officially become interim chancellor on May 1 and will hold the position for one year.

Dr. Koester served as the president for CSU Northridge from 2000 to 2011 and was recently a consultant for the American Association of State Colleges and Universities.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationcaliforniaeducationcsu
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CSU
CSU launching investigation into how FS handled Title IX violations
SAT and ACT requirement dropped for CSU admissions
Dr. Joseph Castro to earn over $400,000 following resignation
CSU trustees launch independent investigation into Fresno State
TOP STORIES
Fresno police warn against credit card 'skimmers'
Video shows bizarre southeast Fresno smoke shop robbery
Moderna vaccine performs as well in children as adults: company
New details emerge in death of 8-year-old Sophia Mason
Defending record, Jackson back for 3rd day of hearings | LIVE
Construction worker hit by car in central Fresno
SAT and ACT requirement dropped for CSU admissions
Show More
California too slow in offering affordable housing, audit says
President Biden seeks new sanctions, help for Ukrainians in Europe
Child hit by car near Visalia school, police say
Expert predicts 'busy June' for California wildfires
Gov. Newsom signs law making abortions cheaper in CA
More TOP STORIES News