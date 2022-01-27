CSU considering eliminating SAT, ACT testing as admission requirement

Officials say there are concerns that the exams are unfair to minority and low-income students.
The Board of Trustees for the 23 campuses will vote in March on recommendations to end the testing requirements.
They were presented at a meeting Wednesday.
If trustees vote in favor of permanently eliminating the exams, the CSU will join the University of California in having a "test blind" admission process.
The University of California's Board of Regents voted last year to drop the tests at its nine undergraduate campuses.