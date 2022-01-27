CSU considering eliminating SAT, ACT testing as admission requirement

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- California State University, the largest four-year university system in the country, is poised to eliminate the SAT and ACT standardized tests from undergraduate admissions.Officials say there are concerns that the exams are unfair to minority and low-income students.The Board of Trustees for the 23 campuses will vote in March on recommendations to end the testing requirements.They were presented at a meeting Wednesday.If trustees vote in favor of permanently eliminating the exams, the CSU will join the University of California in having a "test blind" admission process.The University of California's Board of Regents voted last year to drop the tests at its nine undergraduate campuses.