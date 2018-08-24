CTEC's first freshmen class works on team building skills at Scout Island

EMBED </>More Videos

Students at a new charter school in Fresno spent the day out of the classroom and learning to work together.

Cristina H. Davies
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Students at a new charter school in Fresno spent the day out of the classroom and learning to work together.

Jonathan Delano, who is the director at CTEC (Career Technical Education Charter High School), said the school has 65 freshmen.

"We are a brand new charter high school. We opened up to our first freshmen class just about a week ago," he said. "We focus on two areas, advanced manufacturing, and commercial construction. So one of the great things our kids get an opportunity to really apply their English, their Math, their Science out in the industrial fields. So they get to experience what some of the skills that they learn about manufacturing and how it applies to a math class".

Since CTEC is a new school this is their first freshmen class and on Friday, the freshmen broke up into groups to learn more about one another.



"They are in their cohorts and they begin to really develop those relationships where they support each other, help each other, and they are learning and really have a great opportunity to do education in a different way," he said.

Students went canoeing, did a race with several hands-on challenges, and learned to trust each other through various activities.

"Each of the kids has the opportunity to support each other and encourage each other, help them along with some of the skills, some of the kids are catching on to some of the skills and some of them are not so they can start giving guidance and what that looks like," Delano explained.

Leilah Hunt, 14, said she has enjoyed getting to learn more about her classmates while being at Scout Island.

"We get to figure out what our skills are for our group, like who is going to be the leader and who's going to be a contributor before we even get into class," she said.

Hunt's group quickly made it through the first two challenges.

I think we are doing pretty good. We got a really good archer back there and now we are just figuring out how to build a base to support a ball," Hunt explained.

Their third challenge took a bit longer but they worked as a team to complete it.

CTEC plans on making the team building exercises a tradition for incoming students.
Report a Typo
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Show More
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
Two teens face arson charges for setting fire to Los Banos High School
Police: Woman who reported sex assault recants Tinder meetup claim
More News